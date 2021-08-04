Watchout Next-Gen smartwatch review: Made for the kids

Follow us on Watchout Next-Gen comes with a built-in camera.

The smartwatch category is quite crowded with options being available in a wide range. While most brands have been thinking of making the smart features better for adults, Watchout thought out of the box and made a smartwatch tailored for children. The all-new Watchout NextGen smartwatch is a timepiece made for children and for parents who like to keep track of their kids.

Unlike the Apple Watches and the Galaxy Watches of the world, the Watchout Next-Gen has a rather bulky design. The smartwatch has been designed to look more like the kids version of a G-Shock watch. It sure is bulky but that is due to all the features crammed into it.

The smartwatch comes with a SIM-card slot that allows you to insert any 4G SIM card including Airtel, Vodafone and Jio. This brings direct internet connectivity to the smartwatch and makes the setup process a bit easier. Further, the parent can install the Wherecom app on their smartphone in order to customise the smartwatch and enable all the tracking features. The application is available on both Android and iOS.

While it is a great wearable device for children, it gets even better for the parents with all the features that come included. Using the app, the parent can always keep an on the kid. The app also lets the parent set a periphery and if the child moves outside that area, the parent receives a notification on their smartphone. Worried if the child will remove the watch? The Watchout Next-Gen also alerts the parent when the child removes the watch.

Adding to the tracking feature, there is a calling feature as well. The parent can contact the kid over a voice call or a video call. Yes, the child can accept video calls as the watch comes equipped with a 2MP front camera placed right beside the dial.

The smartwatch also comes pre-loaded with a few games, which means the kid will not need your smartphone anymore when he’s bored. As that might raise concerns for some parents, Watchout thought it through. The app allows the parent to set the watch in a class mode that disables all features and turns it into a regular watch.

Just like other smartwatches, this one can also track steps, monitor heart rate and offer other health-related information. However, the step tracking was not accurate on this.

As for the battery life, the smartwatch can offer a full day of usage. It comes with a proprietary charger included in the box using which the watch can charge back up in less than two hours.