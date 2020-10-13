Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Review: Future redefined

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 aims to offer a refined experience over the original Fold.

In the year 2030, having a foldable smartphone would be a common thing, I guess if holographic phones or phone tattoos do not take over. Every single person would have a foldable phone ranging from low end to high end. But having one now makes you feel extremely special, considering there are only three major companies selling truly foldable phones as of now. And today I am going to talk about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from Samsung.

I had the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for two days (I know that’s ironic), and I have to say that I loved every second of those days and nights (I did not sleep during that time). No person can completely review phone in that duration, which is why I can only provide you with my first impressions as of now.

First and foremost let's get to the folding part of the phone. And to be honest, it is the best part of the phone. Folding and unfolding it is what a person would keep doing when they first get it, and I was no different. The overall, build of the phone including that of the hinge felt extremely solid and not as if that it would break easily.

The device has a fun vibe to it, considering you can open it up whenever you want and continue doing your work on a larger screen, which I found myself using more than the smaller outside display.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The big display is great for browsing the web.

The outer display is workable and not too small. It has a thin and long structure making it a comfortable fold to operate.

It as a phone is an attention seeker, even if you use it without unfolding it. I was in the local market to get milk, and people would not stop trying to take a peek at the phone even at these challenging times.

The only issue I have with the hinge mechanism is that it does not completely shut, leaving some space for the dust and grime to get in from. But that gap is there for a reason (to keep the display from creasing more than it already does), which is why I will not beat Samsung on the head with this.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The matte finish glass on the back feels really good in-hand.

Coming to the software, it is as good as it comes on any other Samsung flagship smartphone. Plus, the continuity part of taking stuff to the outer screen from the inner screen and vice versa, is seamless. In terms of software, One UI on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is as good as it gets.

Battery life is an area I was surprised a lot by, considering I was using the larger foldable display much more than the outer display, I was expecting around half a days worth of use (with all my apps and other stuff). However, the phone was able to give me around a full days' worth of use that too with some battery remaining in the tank.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA Now, you get a bigger display on the outside.

In terms of cameras, the phone performs as a good Samsung flagship from the last year. I would not go as far as saying that it can rival the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But I can say that it takes good photos that nobody would be afraid of sharing online (after sharing all of the photos of the phone). The selfies from the inner camera and the ones from the outer cameras also come out really well.

Gaming on the device is also one thing that anybody would like to do considering the screen real estate the device has. I was able to clearly peak and kill a few of the most difficult opponents I have faced while gaming on a mobile phone. Plus the power this device has, is also really good, as I never during the two days that I had the device faced even a single stutter.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It is really the future.

Now coming to the main question that most of you have. Yes, buy this device if you have the money to back yourself. It is a device anybody would love owning. It is one of the only phones in the market that you can call unique as of now. And it serves its user more than a conventional smartphone. It is more of a tool that a modern worker should have rather than a phone that you use to get some stuff done.

