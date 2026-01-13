Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collection: How much Chiranjeevi's Sankranti release earn on day 1? Chiranjeevi’s action-comedy film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, hits the theaters on January 12, 2026. The film received great comments from critics and audience alike. Here’s how much Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu makes on Day 1 at box office.

The action-comedy starring Chiranjeevi has been released in theaters on January 12, 2026, which is also the celebration of ‘Sankranti.’ Anil Ravipudi has directed this movie, which has received favorable feedback from critics and audiences alike. The movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has witnessed an incredible opening at the box office.

This film starring Nayanthara and Venkatesh alongside Chiranjeevi has collected over Rs 25 crores at the ticket window on the first day itself. Curious about the actual box office collection? Continue reading to know more.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office report day 1

According to Sacnilk, the first-day collection at the box office for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has been Rs 28.50 crores, while the pre-sale amount of the action-comedy has been Rs 8.60 crores. Taking this into account, the total grossing for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has been Rs 37.10 crores.

More deets about the film

Talking about the movie, the lead roles are portrayed by Chiranjeevi as Shankara Vara Prasad. Keeping that aside, Venkatesh makes an appearance as Venky Gowda. When it comes to Nayanthara, she performs the role of Sasirekha. Apart from the actors mentioned, the roles are performed by other actors including Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which contains notable actors such as Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam and many more.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati, Sushmita Konidela and S Krishna. The movie is written by S Krishna, G Adi Narayana and Anil Ravipudi.

The film that released on January 12, 2026, recieved good response from the Telugu audiences. Want to have a look at Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's X review? Read here