Oppo Reno 3 Pro First Impressions: 64MP quad-camera, 44MP selfie snapper and more

Oppo Reno 3 Pro sports an AMOLED panel.

Oppo India has finally launched the Reno 2 successor, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The smartphone looks quite similar to the recently launched Oppo F15 from the back. However, there are a ton of changes on the inside and it also brings an impressive set of cameras. With that being said, here are my initial thoughts on having a hands-on experience with the device.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The handset comes in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The storage can be further expandable using a microSD card. It runs Oppo’s ColorOS 7 custom UI layered on top of Android 10. Under the hood, the phone sports a 4,025mAh battery, which supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens. For selfies, the smartphone gets a 44-megapixel main selfie camera coupled with a 2-megapixel depth of field lens.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro First Impressions

As mentioned above, on the first look, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro looks quite similar to the Oppo F15, especially in the Sky White colour variant. The phone is also available in Auroral Blue and Midnight Black colour options. In terms of design, the Reno 3 Pro seems to be a downgrade when compared to its predecessor Oppo Reno 2. That is the cost one needs to pay while lowering the price point and also adding more powerful internals.

The quad-camera array sports a 64MP primary camera.

Upfront, the phone comes with a 6.4-inch display that looks great. The company has added an AMOLED panel and slapped in an in-display fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint sensor feels blazingly fast when compared to most smartphones. As for the display, the AMOLED helps in bringing punchier colours and deeper blacks making the phone a great option for people who like to stream a lot of content on their phone. Also, the punch hole design is going to open a lot of creative minds for some great wallpapers.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs on ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 out of the box. In my brief usage with the device, the UI felt smooth and snappy. As this a custom skin based on Android, the company has showered a ton of features on it. These set of features include Game Space, Oppo Share, Dark mode and much more.

It sports a punch-hole design.

It is the camera department where the phone really tends to shine a bit. I shot a couple of pictures around and the images showed a good amount of detail. However, we will need to take a lot more photos during our full review and will be able to judge the camera better.

At a starting price of Rs. 29,990, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro sets an interesting deal. While people can also choose from other smartphones from the segment including the Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7, the Reno 3 Pro still offers something to stand out. The smartphone is mainly targeted towards consumers who are looking for a smartphone that can snap some good photographs and act decently when it comes to performance. So, if you sit in along with that type of audience, the Reno 3 Pro might just suit your needs. However, on the first look basis, this is too early to give a final call. So, we will soon be reviewing the smartphone to know everything about it and give out a final verdict.