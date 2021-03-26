Kia Sonet infotainment review: Just makes you fall in love with the car

Kia Sonet infotainment system

Almost all cars worth their metal are nowadays coming loaded with a multi-feature touchscreen infotainment system that does a lot more than just control the music playback. Even though some budget cars do come with such systems, the real competition comes mainly in the cars priced north of Rs 7,00,000. One such car, the Kia Sonet with a great system rolled into our office a few days ago, for us to take a look at how its system performs and is it better than the offerings provided by competitors. The answer to which is mostly yes, but there are a few catches that I will explain in my review below.

Design & display

To start off, Sonet’s 10.35-inch display is a segment leader with none of the competitors even coming close. The display looks modern and feels like a flowing extension of the dashboard, rather than looking like a small accessory integrated into the dash. Moreover, it is the largest display that you will get to see in the segment.

The design of the display is very unique, as it feels like it is flowing out of the driver's dash display and is acting like an extension of the same. Over this, the all-black colour scheme makes it look quite premium and futuristic.

The plastics used to house the panel are of good quality and do not feel as if there has been any sort of cost-cutting to add such a massive display to the dash. The quality of the display and the housing feel quite premium and up to the mark.

Image Source : INDIATV Kia Sonet infotainment system

The display is also pretty bright and you can use it in all scenarios that you might encounter while driving. The display is easily visible under direct sunlight with the sunroof open. While driving at night, the display dims automatically with it transitioning to dark mode.

The touch was also extremely responsive and did not have any sort of lag or require any additional touches to perform simple tasks.

Image Source : INDIATV Kia Sonet instrument cluster.

Overall, I personally liked the display a lot and would recommend other car manufacturers to take Kia’s example and provide people with a modern display rather than whatever they have right now. This is something I liked more than the perforated seats the overall drive quality and more.

Voice commands

The Kia Sonet is surprisingly very obedient. What this means is that the voice assist feature works really well and can easily detect what you are trying to say, even if you have a dialect or are speaking very softly.

Image Source : INDIATV Kia Sonet infotainment system

Moreover, the feature can perform a slew of tasks, from a basic call someone command to a complex command like “Hey Kia, open the sunroof” or even “Hey Kia, set the cabin temperature to 21-degrees.”

This feature though now common in a lot of similar cars feels pretty amazing and also helps you not get distracted from the main task at hand, which is to drive the car.

If you go in for a Sonet, this is a feature, you will thank a lot for, as it would help make your life much easier.

Sound quality

Sound quality is also another area where Sonet leads the pack, with a Bose sound system, that will just make you fall more in love with the car. The sound quality mixed with the display experience is surreal. Inside the cabin, you feel in a different environment. Kia has found the perfect balance between making the cabin isolated enough that the driving experience is enhanced but at the same time open enough to make you stay aware of the road.

I personally liked the sound experience of the car very much, with the music feeling really good. The sound stage is perfect and there is a realistic and lively feel to the music, which is a signature of Bose audio.

Overall, the sound is amazing. Kia Sonet manages to have a good drive and good sound quality that becomes the perfect combination for long road trips that you will love.

Android Auto and Apple Car Play

The car’s system features wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play. This becomes a lifesaver at most times as you will not be carrying spare cable with you. Android Auto and Apple Car Play work as normal and are similar modes that you will get to see in other cars. Just that on a bigger screen, Android Auto and Apple Car Play feel much more immersive than what they would look like on a 7-inch or a 5-inch display.

Tracking and connectivity features

If your car was to get stuck somewhere, using the assist feature you can call up a Kia agent directly from the car, who will first try to help you verbally, however, if the problem is not solved, he will send help to your car’s GPS location.

Image Source : INDIATV Kia Sonet infotainment system

The embedded SIM card provides good internet connectivity. During the whole time, I had the car, I did not lose connection at any single point, even when my phone did not get a single bar.

The GPS tracking is quite accurate, with me never experiencing a single hitch anywhere. The car was able to navigate to places easily. The only issue I had while driving using the onboard GPS was that the system made me take much larger routes through bad terrains at times, even when there was a shorter route with a smooth road present.

Uvo Connect

Uvo Connect is a bundle of 57 smart features that makes your car more of a companion rather than a vehicle. Features like remote engine start, in-car air quality sensors and more help make your journey whether it be a small one or a long one much smoother and comfortable.

This feature is simply a pleasure to use making driving a really good experience. Moreover, it also helps you if you ever get stuck anywhere. There is an option, which will let you call emergency services from Kia if you get stuck somewhere. This is a feature that you will thank having in a dire situation.

Verdict

Overall, I found Kia Sonet’s overall driving experience very smooth. But the infotainment system is just at a different level. If features and style are your priority, then this is the car to get, as in this price range, you will not be able to find an infotainment system that is this good.