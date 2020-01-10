Honor MagicWatch 2 First Impressions: Kirin A1, 14-day battery life and more

Honor MagicWatch 2 has stylish looking bezels.

Honor India is gearing up to launch the Honor MagicWatch 2 alongside the Honor Band 5i and Honor 9X smartphone on January 14. At a press briefing today, the company showcased the smartwatch. The MagicWatch 2 comes in two different sizes, 42mm and 46mm. I got a chance to play around with the 46mm variant for a while and here are my thoughts.

Honor MagicWatch 2 Specifications

Honor MagicWatch 2 46mm variant sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 454x454 pixels at a pixel density of 326 PPI. The 42mm variant, on the other hand, comes with a smaller 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390x390 resolution at 326 PPI. The smartwatches come with features like a heart-rate monitor, stress monitor, sleep tracking, GPS and more. Both the smartwatches offer 5ATM water resistance. While the 42mm variant promises a battery life of up to 7 days, the 46mm doubles that at 14 days.

Honor MagicWatch 2 First Impressions

There are plenty of watch faces to choose from

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is launching both the 42mm and 46mm versions in India. However, I got a chance to use the 46mm variant only. The 46mm variant with a sporty design is aimed at men, whereas the 42mm version is focused on the female audience.

I personally liked the design a lot as the bezels around the dial made it look quite sporty. Moreover, the smartwatch is sleek and felt quite light on my wrist. Though I was completely impressed by the design, there were other things I wasn't too impressed about.

It keeps track of your heart rates all day long.

The smartwatch comes with Huawei’s own custom software, which comes nowhere close to Google’s WearOS or even Samsung’s TizenOS for that matter. Thanks to the Kirin A1 chip inside, the user interface felt smooth. Also, an Honor executive announced that there will be 100s of watch faces available to choose from. Even if one gets bored with that, the watch gives liberty to add personalised watch faces with custom image backgrounds.

Also Read: Honor Band 5i First Impressions: Workout with style

The leather strap variant definitely stands out of the crowd.

The reason why I am a bit sceptical about the OS is the lack of app support. However, if you are looking for a good looking smartwatch that can track your fitness and deliver notifications while giving a battery life of up to 2 weeks, the Honor MagicWatch 2 might just be the right one for you. We will need to wait until January 14 as the company will be revealing the pricing details at the event. I am expected the watch to be priced below Rs. 14,000. According to the company’s tweets, it will be available exclusively via Amazon