Honor Band 5i First Impressions: Workout with style

Honor Band 5i comes with a coloured display.

Honor India today unveiled the Honor Band 5i alongside the Honor MagicWatch 2. It is essentially a lighter version of the much popular Xiaomi Mi Band 4 competitor, the Honor Band 5. The company showcased both the products at a press briefing today in New Delhi. As I got a chance to spend some time with the Honor Band 5i, here are my first impressions.

Honor Band 5i First impressions

Honor Band 5i looks quite similar to the Honor Band 5. The band uses a watch-style strap which makes it look a little bolder and ensures a perfect fit on the wrist. Another feature that I appreciated was that the band does not require any proprietary charging cables. Removing the strap on one side reveals a USB connector that you can connect to your phone’s charging brick or even a power bank.

The band can directly connect to a power bank.

While the company promises a battery backup of 14 days, you do not need to worry about carrying another charging cable even if you go out on a month-long trip. Apart from that, the smart fitness band brings a coloured display, a touch-sensitive capacitive button, a variety of colour options and more.

Honor Band 5i

As of now, the company has not yet revealed the price of the Honor Band 5i. However, upon taking a look at the band, I am expecting it to be priced somewhere around Rs. 2,000 and below. The fitness tracker is launching on January 14 and it will be made available via Amazon.