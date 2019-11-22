Mi Band 3i, Fitbit Inspire: Top 5 budget smart bands in India (November 2019)

Here's a list of top 5 smart bands available in India.

Smart bands or fitness trackers have become really popular these days. It is not only because people are getting more conscious about their health but it is also because of the fact that fitness trackers are getting more affordable these days. From the Mi Band 4 to the Fitbit Inspire, here are the top 5 budget smart bands available in India right now.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i

Image Source : MI.COM Mi Band 3i is the latest edition to the Mi Band family.

Xiaomi India has recently launched the Mi Band 3i. It is one of the cheapest smart bands available in the market. In order to bring the price down, the company had to make some sacrifices. Unlike the latest Mi band 4, it lacks a colour display and even a heart rate sensor. However, it will track the basics like steps and sleep. It is available for a price of Rs. 1,299.

Fitbit Inspire

Image Source : FITBIT.COM Fitbit Inspire is one of the best fitness trackers available.

Fitbit is one of the best brands when it comes to fitness tracking devices. While the Fitbit Charge 3 costs upwards of Rs. 10,000, the Fitbit Inspire is more budget-friendly and comes in at Rs. 6,999. It brings activity tracking, step count, swim tracking and much more.

Samsung Gear Fit e

Image Source : SAMSUNG.COM Samsung Gear Fit e works best with Samsung smartphones.

If you are looking for a fitness tracker from a tier-one brand, you should consider getting the Samsung Galaxy Fit e. The band offers continuous heart rate monitoring, step tracking, activity tracking, water-resistance and much more. It is available with a price tag of Rs. 2,490.

Honor Band 5

Image Source : HIHONOR.COM Honor Band 5 offers a coloured AMOLED display.

Honor Band 5 comes with a coloured AMOLED touch screen display and offers up to 14 days of battery life. The smart band also comes with various fitness modes, heart rate tracking, step tracking and more. All of this comes in at a price of Rs.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Image Source : MI.COM Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a plethora of watch face options.

Xiaomi recently brought its first Mi Band with a coloured display to India. The Mi Band 4 features an AMOLED display and it offers a battery life of up to 20 days. It comes with a ton of watch faces and offers music and volume controls. The Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs. 2,299.