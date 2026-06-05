Exclusive: Triptii Dimri opens up on why Jaya from Maa Behen felt liberating to play

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri and OTT giant Netflix have always produced gems. Be it Bulbul or Qala, the actress have given some of her finest performances in Netflix films. Now once again she is back on the OTT streamer, but this time in a comedy role. Titled Maa Behen, the comedy-drama features veteran actress Madhuri Dixit and debutant Dharna Durga along with Triptii.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Triptii shared that stepping into Jaya's shoes helped her explore new emotions and traits. Jaya also gave her creative freedom and challenges.

What did Triptii Dimri say?

While talking about her role in Maa Behen, Triptii said, "I actually took narration from Suresh Sir and Pooja, our writer. And I

remember just, you know, it felt like I was watching the whole film. That's how good they are at narrating because they act out every scene and they actually become each and every character from the film. And they are very good actors. I have to say this. And I was just like, this is such a, I found it to be such a brilliant story. And this character, of course, it was very liberating to play Jaya. Suresh Sir had given me this one cue for her. Just be Bindas and just keep all your inhibitions outside and it'll be fun together. When you're told that, you're just free as an actor."

Taking the conversation further the Maa Behen actress added, "I think for me, it was very, very liberating because I could experiment a lot with my craft. I could, be any version of myself because I feel there's so much inside a person. There's so many emotions that we have. And somehow I felt like this person has... 'Iska kahi se, bhi kuch bhi aa sakta hai, kisi bhi time.' Like she's very unpredictable. So I think I found it very interesting. And it was, of course, very different for me because mainly I've done drama and intense films. So it was a good break as well."

For the unversed, Triptii plays the role of Jaya in the recently released film Maa Behen. The film now streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Exclusive: Dharna Durga admits she was too starstruck to eat after 'Madhuri ma'am ne hug kia' on Maa Behen set