Massive fire breaks out in apartment at Ivy County in Noida's Sector 75, fire tenders rushed | VIDEO

Noida:

A massive fire broke out in a high-rise apartment in the Ivy County society located in Sector-75 of Noida on Friday morning, prompting several fire tenders to be rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out on the twelfth floor of a building in the residential society and soon engulfed the entire flat.

Videos filmed by people in the area showed the extent of the fire, which appeared to have broken out on the balcony of the apartment.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The cause behind the blaze is not known yet, and no casualties have been reported so far either.

The Ivy County by the County Group is a high-rise residential complex located in Sector 75. It comprises multiple buildings housing thousands of apartments.

CM Yogi Adityanath orders swift action

Following the fire incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the massive fire incident at an apartment complex in Noida and directed officials to take immediate action.

He instructed senior authorities to rush to the spot and ensure that relief and rescue operations are carried out swiftly and effectively. The chief minister also directed officials to provide proper medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

Emphasising the need for vigilance, he asked the administration to remain alert at all levels and ensure that all necessary assistance is extended to those affected.

Yogi further ordered continuous monitoring of the rescue and relief efforts to ensure a prompt and coordinated response.

Also read: Mystery deepens in DU professor's murder, accused still at large