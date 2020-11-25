Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review: Biggest, best iPhone of the year

iPhone 12 Pro series feature a matte-finish back.

Apple has launched four new iPhones this year and just like every year, the company has managed to bring that temptation to upgrade. The new iPhones offer a new design, the world’s first 5nm processor, 5G, Magsafe and more. Also, Apple if offering these features in different sizes to compliment your workflow. For the professionals out there, the company has also launched the biggest iPhone ever, the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is not only the biggest iPhone but also the most feature-packed one this year. It manages to offer the best experience with a large display and a great set of cameras. But is it the right iPhone for you? Let’s find out in this review:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Design

I still remember my good old iPhone 4S and the iPhone 5S, which I bought as an upgrade to the 4S. The two iPhones had one thing in common and that was the boxy design. The iPhone 12 Pro Max brought back those fond memories as I again tried to keep my phone stand-still on a tabletop. In an era of curved phones, the iPhone 12 series manages to stand out and kicks in nostalgia long-term iPhone owners.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA This design allows the iPhone 12 Pro Max to stand still on a flat surface.

Even with a large display on offer, Apple has managed to keep the weight of the phone perfectly balanced. The company has also offered a seamless design with the matte finish back. The back of the handset also holds the new MagSafe technology, which opens another door for accessories. From wireless chargers to wallet cases, the iPhone 12 series can recognize them all. Not only that, but Apple is also encouraging third-party manufacturers to get creative with MagSafe. So yes, we are going to see a lot of MagSafe compatible accessories in the coming days.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The camera bump is also significant.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Display

The iPhone 12 Pro Max sports a massive 6.7-inch OLED XDR display. It is the biggest display ever seen on an iPhone. With such a huge screen on offer, content consumption via apps like Apple TV, Netflix, YouTube and others could not have been better. This is further complemented with the great sound quality on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. During my review period, I loved watching TV shows and movies on this big guy.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA iPhone 12 Pro Max offers a huge display.

iPhone 12 Pro Max is also a beast at gaming. The display offered crisp graphics on games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Shadow Fight Arena and even a light game like Among Us. I even enjoyed playing Apple Arcade games like Oceanhorn 2, Samurai Jack as well as LEGO Brawls. The huge display gave an immersive experience in gaming.

While the iPhone 12 Pro Max still comes with a notch for all the FaceID tech, the notch looks relatively smaller on the huge display. Also, one tends to forget about the notch rather quickly.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Performance

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is currently one of the most powerful smartphones out there. The Apple A14 Bionic chipset is much faster than the A13 and even faster than the flagship rivals from Qualcomm or MediaTek. The new A14 Bionic chipset is manufactured using the 5nm process making it considerably faster when compared to chipsets manufactured using an older process.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The notch on the iPhone 12 Pro Max looks a bit smaller due to the large screen.

Keeping the technicals aside, the iPhone 12 Pro Max can easily handle any task you throw at it. Be it gaming or even editing 4K videos on the go, the phone would not show any signs of lag or stutter. The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and when that is paired with the A14 chipset and the iOS optimisations, the phone manages to keep dozens of apps open in the background. Even when the phone needs to reload an app, it manages to do that much faster than most of the other phones out there.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: The best phone money can buy

For the sake of numbers, I did run benchmarks on AnTuTu and Geekbench, both of which proved that iPhone 12 Pro Max is currently one of the most powerful smartphones available. So yes, this phone would feel snappy right out of the box and would keep feeling the same even three or four years down the line.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Cameras

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The LiDAR sensor can also measure someone's height.

Apple currently offers one of the best camera setups on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The cameras are one of the major reasons why one would pick the Pro Max over the Pro or the regular iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. There is also a LiDAR sensor and a dual-LED dual-tone flash at the back.

Apple iPhones have been known for their cameras for ages. The iPhone 12 Pro Max takes smartphone photography to a whole new level. The smartphone manages to capture true to life colours with a good level of detail. Under good lighting conditions, the phone clicks bright, vivid, colourful and sharp images that also boast a good dynamic range.

(Image resized for web)

(Image resized for web)

(Image resized for web)

(Image resized for web)

(Image resized for web)

(Image resized for web)

(Image resized for web)













The iPhone 12 Pro Max also takes the lead in terms of videography. During our tests, the phone was able to capture 4K videos at 60fps quite smoothly. Apart from offering a great dynamic range and true to life colours, the phone also manages to give stable shots without needing to attach a gimbal.

Also Read: How to measure your height using the iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone ever made and with a huge screen comes a huge battery too. Even with heavy usage, which included constant notification pings, gaming and clicking pictures, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was easily able to last a full working day. With light usage, the phone was even able to last for as long as two days.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Verdict

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The speakers are quite loud enough.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is not only the biggest but it is also the best iPhone till date. The smartphone offers a stunning new design and features like MagSafe. Just like other iPhone 12 models, this one is also future-ready as it comes with 5G.

Another reason for getting the iPhone 12 Pro is the new set of cameras. The phone offers the best photography as well as videography experience on a smartphone.

In a nutshell, if you are looking for a new smartphone, you should definitely consider getting the iPhone 12 Pro Max.