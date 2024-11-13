ZTE's Nubia launches Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro Gaming smartphones: Details here

ZTE's Nubia brand has introduced its latest gaming smartphones, the Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro, exclusively in China. With powerhouse specs, advanced cooling, and high-resolution displays, these models cater to hardcore mobile gamers looking for top-notch performance. Here’s a breakdown of the key details, prices, and specifications.
Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro: Price and availability
- The Red Magic 10 Pro+ has been unleashed in the Chinese market at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (which is roughly Rs. 72,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in the Dark Knight colour.
- Other colour variants, like the Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night and Silver Wing, are priced slightly higher at CNY 6,299 (which is around Rs. 74,000). The top-tier 24GB RAM + 1TB model costs CNY 7,499 (approximately Rs. 88,000).
- A special edition Red Magic 10 Pro Golden Saga model with 24GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a golden finish is priced at CNY 9,499 (which is around Rs. 1,11,000).
- The Red Magic 10 Pro, with a starting price of CNY 4,999 (which is approximately Rs. 58,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, is also available in colour options including Dark Knight and Transparent Silver Wing.
Both models are currently available for pre-orders in China, with deliveries scheduled to begin on November 18.
Key specifications: Display, performance and design
The Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro come with a 6.8-inch BOE Q9+ AMOLED display with 1.5K (1216 x 2688 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 960Hz touch sampling rate, peak brightness up to 2,000 nits, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming. They run on the Android 15-based Redmagic AI OS 10.0, delivering seamless gaming experiences.
Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite ‘Extreme Edition’ chip, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, making them ideal for multitasking and high-performance gaming.
Camera setup and cooling technology
For photography, the Red Magic 10 Pro series boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP OmniVision OV50E40 main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. A 16MP under-display camera handles selfies and video calls.
Equipped with Nubia’s ICE X cooling technology, these phones feature a 5,200 sq mm superconducting copper foil and a 12,000 sq mm 3D vapour chamber to keep temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions. Both phones also come with dual X-axis linear motors for enhanced haptics.
Battery and charging
The Red Magic 10 Pro+ is backed by a 7,050 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, while the Red Magic 10 Pro has a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. This battery capacity ensures extended gaming sessions with rapid recharge capabilities.
Connectivity and other gaming features
Both models support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and have a USB Type-C port. They retain the 3.5mm audio jack, making them versatile for wired audio. Other gaming-focused features include 520Hz shoulder gaming keys, three microphones, stereo speakers, and high-quality haptics.
With these robust specs and gaming-focused enhancements, the Red Magic 10 Pro+ and 10 Pro are set to take mobile gaming to the next level, providing top-tier performance for enthusiasts and professional gamers alike.
