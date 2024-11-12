Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Krafton unleashes CookieRun India: All you need to know about the game

CookieRun India, a specially localized version of the popular CookieRun series has been tailored for the Indian players, featuring charming Cookie characters inspired by traditional Indian sweets and culturally relevant in-game events to enhance the gaming experience.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2024 23:10 IST
Krafton, cookierun india, gaming
Image Source : COOKIERUN Krafton unleashes CookieRun India

Krafton, the gaming giant, known for its popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has been expanding its horizons in the Indian gaming market by launching CookieRun India. The new game has been developed in collaboration with Devsisters, which is a localized version of the globally acclaimed CookieRun series, that has been tailored for Indian players specifically.

CookieRun World: A Taste of India

CookieRun India has introduced a blend of classic CookieRun gameplay and Indian cultural elements. Players could embark on thrilling adventures with adorable cookie characters inspired by iconic Indian sweets while experiencing immersive in-game events that celebrate Indian festivals and traditions.

Pre-register now and reap the rewards

To ensure that you do not miss out on the fun, the pre-register for CookieRun India has already started and it will be available on both- Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Early birds will be rewarded with exclusive in-game goodies, which will include the powerful Knight Cookie and a generous amount of in-game currency, as per the company.

Krafton's commitment to the Indian market

CookieRun India is said to be the latest in a gaming series by Krafton and it has been designed to solidify its position in the Indian gaming industry. The company has been actively investing in Indian gaming startups, launching India-exclusive games, and collaborating with local partners to create engaging and culturally relevant content.

With its focus on innovation, quality, and localization, Krafton is poised to continue shaping the future of gaming in India.

 

