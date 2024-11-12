Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to delete your X (Twitter) account? Step-by-step guide

Want to take a break from the X (formerly known as Twitter) or bid it farewell entirely, but confused about how to do the needful? Here we are to help you with the right steps to either deactivate or delete your account.

Step-by-step guide on deactivating or deleting your X (formerly Twitter) account permanently:

Deactivating your X account

Deactivating your X account is a temporary redressal which enables you to pause your activity on the platform. Here is how you can deactivate your account without any hassle:

On your mobile device:

Access your profile on X, which is in the top left corner. Navigate to the settings and privacy option. Select account and tap on your account. There, choose the "Deactivate your account" option. Confirm deactivation by entering your password

On your desktop:

Log in to your X account.

Go to Settings: Click on the "More" button and select "Settings and Privacy."

Choose the "Deactivate your account" option.

Confirm Deactivation by entering your password and clicking "Deactivate."

Please note that once you deactivate your account, it will not delete it permanently. Users will get a window of 30 inactive days for their X account, or the account will permanently be deleted.

Reactivating Your X Account

If you change your mind and want to reactivate your deactivated account, simply log back into your X account within the 30-day deactivation period. After 30-days, the platform will itself will delete your account.

Permanently deleting your account: Cannot retrieve your account

Users need to remember that once they choose to delete their X account permanently, then they will not be able to recover it. Hence, they will have to be sure if they want backup if there is any important data or information available on the platform, they would like to extract, before taking a permanent exit by deleting the account.

