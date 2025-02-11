Zoom Phone launches in Chennai after Maharashtra rollout: Bringing AI-powered telephony to businesses

Follow us on Image Source : ZOOM ZOOM PHONE

Zoom Phone officially launched in Chennai: Zoom Communications, Inc. has announced the launch of Zoom Phone in Chennai, expanding its AI-powered cloud telephony service to the Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. Licensed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) India, this rollout follows the successful launch of Zoom Phone in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (MHTC) in October last year (2024).

With this Zoom expansion, multinational corporations (MNCs) and Indian businesses in Chennai will be able to leverage Zoom’s advanced telephony solutions, which claim to deliver seamless communication and increased productivity.

AI-powered telephony for smarter business communication

Zoom Phone has been designed to replace traditional PBX systems, providing inbound and outbound calling via the public switched telephone network (PSTN). This will enable businesses to unify their communication needs on a single platform.

One of the standout features of Zoom Phone is Zoom AI Companion, an AI-powered assistant that is included at no extra cost with paid Zoom accounts. It further offers:

Post-call summaries for easy reference

Voicemail prioritization to highlight important messages

Voicemail task extraction to streamline workflows

The platform also integrates with Zoom Workplace, third-party business applications, and hardware providers, ensuring security, scalability, and a user-friendly experience.

Zoom strengthens its presence in India: Benefits for the users

Zoom executives have emphasized the importance of India as a key market and how Chennai’s thriving tech and business ecosystem makes it a strategic location for Zoom Phone.

“We are thrilled to bring Zoom Phone to Chennai, a major technology and business hub in India,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom. “This expansion reinforces our commitment to delivering AI-first telephony solutions that enhance collaboration and communication for businesses.”

Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head of India and SAARC at Zoom, further added, “Following the strong demand we saw in Maharashtra, we are excited to expand Zoom Phone to Chennai. Its AI-driven features will help businesses optimize workflows, boost efficiency, and redefine workplace collaboration in India.”

ALSO READ: This BSNL recharge plan will cost less than Rs 800, offers 300 days validity: Details here

ALSO READ: Avoid Mahakumbh traffic: Use this Google Maps trick for a smooth journey to Prayagraj