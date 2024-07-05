Zomato relaunches 'Intercity Legends' service with new terms and conditions: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : ZOMATO Zomato 'Intercity Legends'

Zomato has relaunched its 'Intercity Legends' service on its online food delivery platform. Now, the service requires a minimum order value of Rs 5,000. This feature allows users to order food from popular restaurants in other cities. After being paused in April, it has been reintroduced with a fresh look within the Zomato app.

The service, now named "Legends," enables users to customise their orders by choosing dishes from multiple restaurants within the same transaction. All orders must be placed before 7PM and will be delivered the following day.

Previously, Zomato offered same-day delivery for select restaurants, which suggested that the platform maintained stocks of specific dishes. This practice has now been discontinued and all dishes are now delivered chilled, purely based on orders.

In April, the service tab had closed and displayed a note saying "Closed Now. Will be back soon."

Meanwhile, Zomato has confirmed that it is in talks with Paytm, a financial services major, to acquire its movies and ticketing business. However, no final decision has been made at this time. Zomato stated that the potential acquisition is aimed at enhancing its "Going-out" business and aligns with its strategy of focusing on its four key businesses.

Reports earlier indicated that the potential deal could value Paytm's movies and ticketing business at around Rs 1,500 crore. However, Zomato did not disclose any financial details at this stage.

“We acknowledge that we are in discussions with Paytm for the aforementioned transaction, however, no binding decision has been taken at this stage that would warrant a Board approval and subsequent disclosure in accordance with applicable law,” said Zomato in its filing.

If finalised, this acquisition would be Zomato's second-largest purchase, following its acquisition of the quick commerce platform Blinkit in 2021. The all-stock deal was worth Rs 4,447 crore.

