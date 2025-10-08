Zoho ventures into digital payments with launch of new POS devices At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Zoho introduced its new line of POS devices, positioning them as a direct challenge to the established market offerings from competitors such as PhonePe and Paytm.

New Delhi:

Zoho, the homegrown tech giant, is currently in the news for a good reason. Its instant messaging app, Arattai, recently received significant support from the government, leading to an increase in app downloads. Now, the company has officially forayed into digital payments by launching its own line of point-of-sale (POS) devices.

These new devices were introduced at the ongoing Global Fintech Fest. Zoho is offering a range of options, including an all-in-one POS device, a smart POS device, and a static QR code with a sound box.

Currently, POS devices from Paytm and PhonePe are the most common and popular payment options in Indian retail stores. Launched under the Zoho Payments umbrella, this new line of POS devices could pose tough competition to established players like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay. The company's smart POS device, for instance, features a touchscreen interface and a built-in printer for instant receipt printing.

Zoho POS device features

Zoho's payment terminal is versatile, supporting 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Through this machine, merchants can accept payments using chip cards, UPI, and QR codes.

The CEO of Zoho Payments stated that this is a natural expansion for the company, which first launched its payment solution in 2024. While it was initially a software-based service, the company has since expanded to provide online payment support across various devices.

Now, with the introduction of hardware, Zoho is integrating its payment terminals with its established suite of business tools. Since Zoho offers all the necessary tools for managing small businesses, this support will be available directly on the payment terminal. This means merchants will be able to access everything from real-time payment tracking to complete accounting in one place.

Additionally, a unified dashboard allows retailers and merchants to easily access all information regarding payments and billing. For advanced security, Zoho is PCI DSS certified.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to launch Mumbai One app today: Here’s all you need to know about it