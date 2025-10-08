PM Modi to launch Mumbai One app today: Here’s all you need to know about it The Mumbai One app is an integrated mobility platform specifically designed to facilitate seamless travel among various public transport services within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Maharashtra on Wednesday, during which he will inaugurate two major infrastructure projects: Phase One of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3. Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch Mumbai One, which an official release described as India’s first integrated common mobility application for 11 public transport operators.

Understanding the Mumbai One app

The Mumbai One app is designed to significantly benefit commuters by offering integrated mobile ticketing across numerous public transport operators in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). By combining services, the app allows passengers to plan and use a single digital ticket for multimodal trips spanning the metro, monorail, suburban trains, and buses.

Key transport operators integrated:

The app currently links 11 transport services within the MMR, including:

Mumbai Metro Lines (1, 2A & 7, 3)

Mumbai Monorail

Navi Mumbai Metro

Mumbai Suburban Railway

Bus Services: Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Thane Municipal Transport, Mira Bhayander Municipal Transport, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport.

Commuter benefits and features:

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the app provides several advantages:

Seamless Ticketing: Integrated mobile ticketing across multiple operators.

Queue Elimination: Promotes digital transactions to reduce waiting times.

Multimodal Connectivity: A single, dynamic ticket for trips involving different modes of transport.

Real-time Updates: Provides live information on journey delays, alternative routes, and estimated arrival times.

Information Services: Map-based data on nearby stations, attractions, and points of interest.

Safety: Includes an SOS feature for enhanced commuter security.

Exclusions from initial rollout:

The initial focus of Mumbai One is the central MMR area. Consequently, services like the Vasai-Virar Municipal Transport (VVMT), which primarily serves the region outside core Mumbai, and the statewide Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) are not yet integrated into the application.

