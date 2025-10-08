Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 9th edition of India Mobile Congress The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, which runs from October 8 to 11, is centered around the theme “Innovate to Transform.” The event will serve as a platform to display the latest advancements in telecom and emerging technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia’s largest telecom, media, and technology event, on October 8, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. The ceremony took place around 11:30 AM.

After inaugurating the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2025), Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "IMC events are no longer limited to just mobile or telecom. In just a few years, this IMC event has become Asia's largest digital technology forum...This success story was written by India's tech-savy mindset. It was led by our youth, India's talented individuals. It was accelerated by our innovators and our startups. This has been possible because today the government stands firmly behind the country's talent and capabilities..."

Commenting on the recent launch of the 'Made in India' 4G Stack, Prime Minister Modi declared it a major indigenous achievement, noting, "India has now joined the exclusive list of just five countries in the world that possess this capability".

Touching upon the spread of 5G in India, PM Modi remarked, "When I first spoke about 'Make in India,' many ridiculed it... In the past, it took a considerable amount of time for new technology to reach India. But the nation has responded. The same country that once struggled with 2G now has 5G connectivity in almost every district".

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025

IMC 2025 is organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from October 8 to 11 under the theme “Innovate to Transform,” highlighting India’s commitment to leveraging innovation for digital transformation and societal progress.

IMC 2025 will showcase the latest advancements in telecom and emerging technologies, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators. The event will focus on key themes including Optical Communications, Semiconductors in Telecom, Quantum Communications, 6G, and Fraud Risk Indicators, reflecting India’s strategic priorities in next-generation connectivity, digital sovereignty, cyber fraud prevention, and global technology leadership.

