YouTube’s big AI push for 2026: Creators to make Shorts using their own likeness, TV gets major upgrade YouTube is planning a massive AI expansion in 2026. From creating Shorts using your own likeness to new monetisation tools and TV-focused upgrades, here’s everything CEO Neal Mohan revealed about YouTube’s future.

New Delhi:

YouTube has ambitious plans for its platform and creators in 2026, with a strong focus on deeper artificial intelligence (AI) integration across both existing and upcoming tools. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan recently revealed that creators will soon be able to use AI to create short videos that look like themselves.

While Mohan did not share detailed technical specifics, the feature appears similar to OpenAI’s Sora, where users generate videos using simple text prompts.

YouTube’s grand AI strategy for 2026

In a blog post, Neal Mohan outlined several AI-powered features planned for the platform. He stated:

“This year you’ll be able to create a Short using your own likeness, produce games with a simple text prompt, and experiment with music.”

All these features are expected to be powered by AI. While this direction may raise concerns among creators about over-reliance on artificial intelligence for content production, Mohan addressed those fears directly. He emphasized that:

“Throughout this progress, AI will remain a tool for expression, not a replacement.”

New AI features coming to YouTube Shorts

YouTube will also introduce new formats in Shorts. Although the company has not shared full details about how AI-based game creation or music experimentation will work, some changes have been confirmed.

Mohan revealed that, similar to Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts will soon allow users to post images. These image-based Shorts will be shared directly in subscribers’ feeds, expanding how creators can engage with their audiences.

YouTube’s main focus in 2026: The TV experience

In 2026, YouTube’s primary focus will shift to the biggest screen in the home—the television. Neal Mohan said the company will roll out:

Fully customizable multiview options

More than 10 specialised YouTube TV plans covering sports, entertainment, and news

These updates are designed to give subscribers greater control over how they watch content on YouTube TV.

New monetisation opportunities for creators

Another major focus for YouTube in 2026 will be strengthening the creator economy. According to Mohan, creators will gain access to new monetisation tools throughout the year.

These will include:

Shopping and brand deal integrations

Fan-funding features such as Jewels and Gifts

These tools will be integrated with existing monetisation options like Super Chat, providing creators with more ways to earn directly from their audiences.