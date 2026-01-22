Apple to turn Siri Into a powerful AI chatbot by 2026: Here’s what’s changing Apple is reportedly working on transforming Siri into an AI-powered chatbot to rival ChatGPT and Gemini. The new version, expected in 2026, will offer faster answers, better context awareness, and smarter task handling.

New Delhi:

According to reports, Apple is planning to transform its voice assistant, Siri, into a full-fledged artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The move suggests that the tech giant wants to enter the generative AI chatbot race and compete with companies such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and xAI.

This transformation is not limited to a simple redesign. Apple is reportedly planning to introduce several new features that would make Siri a far more capable device assistant than its current version. The AI-powered version of Siri is expected to be released in the second half of 2026.

Apple’s project ‘Campos’ and Siri’s AI overhaul

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is currently working on an internal project called Campos, which aims to transform Siri into an AI chatbot.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the report claims that the chatbot will be integrated across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices through their respective operating systems (OS).

What changes to expect in Siri

With the planned updates, Siri is expected to answer questions faster by incorporating AI-powered references. The assistant will also be able to better analyze on-screen content, allowing it to understand what users are viewing on their devices.

Siri is expected to become more interactive with reminders, planning, text messages, images, and voice interactions. It will also be able to automatically suggest reminders for tasks based on user activity.

Additionally, the virtual assistant is expected to remember previous questions and conversations, helping it better understand follow-up questions and provide more contextual responses.

Existing Siri features will remain

Despite the upcoming changes, Siri will continue to perform all the tasks it has always handled. The voice assistant will also continue to be controlled through similar commands and controls, ensuring familiarity for users.

Siri remains one of Apple’s biggest attractions, and this transformation is expected to play a crucial role in the future of Apple’s devices, potentially changing how users interact with them.

iOS 27 expected to bring major changes

Apple is expected to unveil its iOS 27 update at the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in 2026. The update is anticipated to introduce several revolutionary changes.

While detailed information is still limited, leaks and related reports have begun to offer early clues about what users can expect.