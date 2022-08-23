Tuesday, August 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. YouTube Shorts to arrive on smart Android TVs: Know the details

YouTube Shorts to arrive on smart Android TVs: Know the details

As the report states: "YouTube TV will gain something called Mosaic Mode, which will allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants."

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam Noida Updated on: August 23, 2022 20:44 IST
Youtube
Image Source : PIXABAY Youtube

YouTube is reported to be working on its short-form video app named 'Shorts' to be added to the smart TV platform named YouTube TV.

The company has started to inform its partners about the support for YouTube shorts to YouTube's app for Google TV and Android TV, reports Protocol has stated.

YouTube Shorts has further reportedly reached around 30 billion views on a regular basis. And is growing exponentially, as per the reports.

The reports have stated that YouTube TV is also planning to enable the viewers to watch around four live streams simultaneously via a new feature named as 'Mosaic Mode'.

This is a must to mention that YouTube is not the first service to bring short-form vertical videos to the TV screen.

TikTok has been experimenting with smart TV interfaces for some time.

Related Stories
Who is Farmani Naaz, YouTuber facing flak for singing Shiv bhajan 'Har Har Shambhu'?

Who is Farmani Naaz, YouTuber facing flak for singing Shiv bhajan 'Har Har Shambhu'?

YouTube Update: This new feature will help you zoom in the videos

YouTube Update: This new feature will help you zoom in the videos

Spotify brings new look to the home screen: Know about the music and podcast section

Spotify brings new look to the home screen: Know about the music and podcast section

Teen girls find it more difficult to give up Instagram, Facebook and YouTube than boys: Survey

Teen girls find it more difficult to give up Instagram, Facebook and YouTube than boys: Survey

YouTube plans to launch its own online streaming store

YouTube plans to launch its own online streaming store

8 YouTube channels blocked by govt, including 7 Indian & 1 Pakistani, for anti-India content

8 YouTube channels blocked by govt, including 7 Indian & 1 Pakistani, for anti-India content

Do not share TikTok videos on Instagram and YouTube- But why?

Do not share TikTok videos on Instagram and YouTube- But why?

As the report states: "YouTube TV will gain something called Mosaic Mode, which will allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants."

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Top News

Latest News