YouTube Shorts to arrive on smart Android TVs: Know the details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Youtube

YouTube is reported to be working on its short-form video app named 'Shorts' to be added to the smart TV platform named YouTube TV.

The company has started to inform its partners about the support for YouTube shorts to YouTube's app for Google TV and Android TV, reports Protocol has stated.

YouTube Shorts has further reportedly reached around 30 billion views on a regular basis. And is growing exponentially, as per the reports.

The reports have stated that YouTube TV is also planning to enable the viewers to watch around four live streams simultaneously via a new feature named as 'Mosaic Mode'.

This is a must to mention that YouTube is not the first service to bring short-form vertical videos to the TV screen.

TikTok has been experimenting with smart TV interfaces for some time.

As the report states: "YouTube TV will gain something called Mosaic Mode, which will allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants."

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News