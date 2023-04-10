Monday, April 10, 2023
     
YouTube Music launches 'real-time lyrics' for Android and iOS

The new feature is already working for a number of users, who have posted screenshots and their experiences on Reddit. Users can use this functionality by opening the YouTube Music app and selecting a song to play.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: April 10, 2023 9:02 IST
Youtube
Image Source : FILE YouTube Music launches real-time lyrics feature

YouTube, a Google-owned video streaming platform has started to roll out the 'real-time lyrics' feature to YouTube Music, its music streaming service. The new feature is available for Android and iOS devices.

Who can use the new  'real-time lyrics' feature on YouTube Music?

The feature is available to some YouTube Music subscribers who have reported at present. However, the new feature it's not widely available to every user (at the time of writing), reports 9to5Google.

It is similar to the real-time lyrics feature which is available on other music streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify and more.

How is the feature helpful?

With the real-time lyrics, users can sing along to their favourite songs while following the lyrics in real-time. This could enhance their listening experience. YouTube Music is currently displayed static lyrics when users drag up the middle tab at the bottom of Now Playing, the report stated.

The feature is already working for a number of users, who have posted screenshots and their experiences on Reddit.

Users can use this functionality by opening the YouTube Music app and selecting a song to play.

In addition, they can manually enable the real-time lyrics function once the song begins playing by tapping on the 'lyrics' tab at the bottom of the screen.

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out song and album credits to its Music app.

With this new feature, users will be able to see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music.

Inputs from IANS

