  YouTube launches Quick Actions tool for Apple devices- Know how it works

YouTube launches Quick Actions tool for Apple devices- Know how it works

YouTube has introduced a new tool named 'Quick Actions'- a feature for iOS devices which will add a home screen widget which will measure 4×2 and will claim to be one of the fastest ways to search and browse YouTube channels and videos on Apple devices.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: October 17, 2022 11:45 IST
YouTube has introduced iPhone home screen widgets to immediately open home, shorts and subscriptions search. 'Quick Actions' is a tool to search and browse the application, reports 9To5Google. ALSO READ: Gizmore Slate Review: Decent performer with great looks

The 'Search YouTube' section at the top instantly opens the UI (user interface) with the active keyboard while the microphone icon brings voice search.

ALSO READ: Motorola Moto e22s set to launch on Oct 17: Know more

 

Another widget called 'Search' allows for short text entering, the report said.

Recently, the application introduced handles, a new way for people to easily find and engage with creators and each other on the Google-owned streaming platform.

Handles appear on channel pages and Shorts so that they will be instantly and consistently recognisable. It is simpler and faster to mention each other in comments, community posts, video descriptions, and more.

"For example, creators can be shouted out in a mention in comments or tagged in the title of a recent collab, helping them increase visibility and reach with new audiences," the company said in a blog post.

"Handles join channel names as another way to identify a YouTube channel, but unlike channel names, handles are truly unique to each channel so creators can further establish their distinct presence and brand on YouTube," it added.

