Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 Series now available in India: Check discount offers, key features and where to buy

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G Sale now Live in India: Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, featuring three models: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The sale for the new Redmi Note series is now live in India which began at noon today.
Where to Buy Redmi Note 13 Pro Series?
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G are available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi Retail Partners.
- Redmi Note 13 5G can be found on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and at Xiaomi Retail Partners.
Discounts and Offers on Redmi Note 13 Pro Series
- Using ICICI credit and debit cards gives an instant discount of Rs 2,000.
- Xiaomi/Redmi users get loyalty bonuses: INR 2500 off on Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G models, and Rs 1,500 off on the 5G model.
Individual Models
- Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs 29,999 and boasts a 200-megapixel camera, a 3D Curved AMOLED display, and 120W HyperCharge.
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999, featuring the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor.
- Redmi Note 13 5G starts at Rs 16,999, known for being the slimmest Note ever, with a thickness of 7.6mm.
Key Features of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
- Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra 5G chip, built using a 4nm process.
- Flagship Redmi device for 2024.
- Curved AMOLED screen refreshing 120 times per second with an embedded fingerprint sensor.
- The main camera is capable of taking 200-megapixel photos with optical and electronic image stabilization.
- Rapid charging - can go from empty to fully charged in less than 20 minutes with a 120W charger.
- 5000mAh battery unit.
- Dust and water-resistant, certified with an IP68 rating.
For those looking for a new smartphone, the Redmi Note 13 series offers various options with different features and price points.
