Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 Series now available in India: Check discount offers, key features and where to buy

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G Sale now Live in India: Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, featuring three models: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The sale for the new Redmi Note series is now live in India which began at noon today.

Where to Buy Redmi Note 13 Pro Series?

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G are available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi Retail Partners.

Redmi Note 13 5G can be found on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and at Xiaomi Retail Partners.

Discounts and Offers on Redmi Note 13 Pro Series

Using ICICI credit and debit cards gives an instant discount of Rs 2,000.

Xiaomi/Redmi users get loyalty bonuses: INR 2500 off on Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G models, and Rs 1,500 off on the 5G model.

Individual Models

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs 29,999 and boasts a 200-megapixel camera, a 3D Curved AMOLED display, and 120W HyperCharge. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G starts at Rs 23,999, featuring the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor. Redmi Note 13 5G starts at Rs 16,999, known for being the slimmest Note ever, with a thickness of 7.6mm.

Key Features of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra 5G chip, built using a 4nm process.

Flagship Redmi device for 2024.

Curved AMOLED screen refreshing 120 times per second with an embedded fingerprint sensor.

The main camera is capable of taking 200-megapixel photos with optical and electronic image stabilization.

Rapid charging - can go from empty to fully charged in less than 20 minutes with a 120W charger.

5000mAh battery unit.

Dust and water-resistant, certified with an IP68 rating.

For those looking for a new smartphone, the Redmi Note 13 series offers various options with different features and price points.

