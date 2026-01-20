Poco M8 5G launched in South Korea with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, 50MP Camera, IP66 Rating: Details Xiaomi has announced attractive launch benefits for first-time buyers between January 26 and February 8. Customers will receive a Xiaomi 22.5W 10,000mAh power bank, a two-month YouTube Premium subscription, and additional promotional benefits.

Xiaomi Korea just announced that they are set to launch the Poco M8 5G to the South Korean market on January 26. The phone will cost around 339,900 won—about USD 250 (around Rs 20911) and you can preorder it until January 25.

Where to buy?

You can grab the Poco M8 5G through Xiaomi’s official site, Mi.com, or from major online retailers across the country. With this launch, Xiaomi wants to get more traction in the busy budget and mid-range smartphone market.

Performance

Talking about performance, the new Poco M8 5G is powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. It’s built for solid performance and smooth 5G without breaking the bank.

Xiaomi also loaded the phone with some AI-powered features, like Google Gemini and Circle to Search, to make day-to-day tasks and searching a little smarter.

Photography

On the camera side, the Poco M8 5G packs a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, so you can snap detailed photos in all sorts of lighting. Flip it around, and there’s a 20-megapixel front camera, which is great for selfies, video calls, or creating content for social media—without spending a ton.

Battery strength

The battery is another strong point for the device. It is backed by a big 5,520mAh battery that it will easily get you through the day, and with 45W fast charging, you will not be long plugged. The smartphone comes in one version: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You can boost RAM virtually up to 16GB and add storage up to 1TB with a memory card. That’s plenty for power users.

Weight, safety and protection

Even with that big battery, the Poco M8 5G stays slim at just 7.35 mm thick and weighs only 178 grams, so it’s easy to hold. Xiaomi says the phone passed tough shock and drop tests by SGS, so it should stand up to daily bumps. Plus, it’s rated IP66 for dust and water resistance—something you don’t often see at this price.

If you are one of the first to buy between January 26 and February 8, Xiaomi’s throwing in some extras: a 22.5W 10,000mAh power bank, a two-month YouTube Premium subscription, and a few more promos.