Xiaomi organises 'Mobile Service Camps' to mark its 10 years in India

Xiaomi India is celebrating its 10th anniversary in India this year. To commemorate this occasion, the company has announced new Mobile Service Camps via social media platforms. The program is already live and will be valid across all Xiaomi Service Centres. Xiaomi users can take advantage of this offer to avail services such as complimentary mobile health checkups and free software updates. In addition to this, the company is also offering discounts on spare parts for those users who are looking to repair their handsets.

Xiaomi announced that it will be hosting "Mobile Service Camps" across its authorised service centres. The campaign started on July 1st and will run until July 31st. During this time, Xiaomi smartphone users will be able to avail of free services such as health checkups for their handsets and updates to the latest firmware.

Additionally, Xiaomi also announced special discounts of up to 50 percent for spare parts. The company stated, "Celebrating #XiaomiIndia's 10th anniversary with 'Mobile Service Camps' exclusively at Authorised Xiaomi Service Centres!"

Apart from this, Xiaomi India announced the 'Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat' campaign on June 26 in partnership with the Yuvraj Singh Foundation (YouWeCan) as part of its 10th-anniversary celebrations. Through this initiative, the company aims to organise early cancer screenings for over 150,000 women across 15 Indian states over the next 12 months.

Xiaomi’s history in India

The Chinese company made its debut in the Indian smartphone market in 2014 with the launch of the Mi 3 handset. Over the years, it has set up seven factories in the country with the capability to produce three smartphones per second in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative. Its product range has expanded to include smart TVs, power banks, tablets, and wearable devices.

Xiaomi states that 99 percent of the smartphones it sells in India are manufactured locally, with 65 percent of their value coming from local sources. In December 2023, it initiated a trial project to export smartphones to countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

