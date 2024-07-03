Google Pixel 9: Here is the first glimpse and what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 9

Google's upcoming Pixel 9 has surfaced on the internet in a hands-on video, which showcased the design. Although the tech giant has not yet officially announced any details related to the launch date. Speculation suggests that the Pixel 9 could debut on August 13, 2024.

Pixel 9: About the design

In a video which surfaced on X (Twitter handle), which was posted by tipster Hani Mohammed on his handle. The upcoming device showcased a glossy back finish and rounded corners, which is reminiscent of its predecessor- the Pixel 8.

The video further highlights a pill-shaped camera bar on the rear panel and a flat back panel and screen. The hands-on video lasted for just 12 seconds and showcased the device featuring a pink colour variant. It further suggests that the phone is already available for sale in Algeria. The tipster has further shared several photos, which will offer more detailed views of the device.

Pixel 9 to Pixel 8: Similarities

The Pixel 9, as per the uploaded video has been designed which look similar to the Pixel 8 and will maintain Google's consistent design language. The design is certainly similar to that of the predecessor and is expected to appeal to fans of the Pixel series.

While Google has yet to confirm the launch date, it was further rumoured that the Pixel 9, also it is a Pro variant, will be unveiled at the ‘Made by Google’ hardware event on August 13, 2024.

Pixel 9 series: Anticipated features

The upcoming Pixel 9 series is anticipated to come with notable upgrades-

Expected to feature a 6.24-inch AMOLED display

Powered by Google’s latest Tensor G4 processor

Run on the new Android 15 operating system

Offering a host of new functionalities and improvements

The Pixel 9 Pro, the expected premium variant is said to have a slightly larger 6.34-inch display and will be powered by the Tensor G4 processor. Both models are expected to come with camera enhancements technology, performance and battery life- aligning with Google’s ongoing commitment to innovation and user experience.

