Xiaomi MIPC India 2026 concludes, focuses on AI and ecosystem growth The Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference brought together top developers, advertisers, and digital industry leaders. Three new on-device AI features debuted during the conference.

New Delhi:

The Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference (MIPC India 2026) concluded successfully in Delhi, bringing together top developers, advertisers, and digital industry leaders to explore new opportunities in the AI era. Speaking at the event, Nitesh Trivedi, Head of Internet Business (Partnerships and Monetisation) for India and South Asia, highlighted Xiaomi's mission to deliver exceptional user experiences.

"As AI opens new horizons in the internet ecosystem, our goal is to grow alongside our partners and unlock broader possibilities together," he said.

Three new on-device AI features introduced at the conference

At the conference, three new on-device AI features debuted, including AI Search, Creative Tools, and Pet Companion.

The Pet Companion feature, which brings an interactive AI pet to the home screen, integrates with system apps to provide step counts, weather reminders, and voice interactions, offering users a playful yet practical experience.

Building an open and sustainable ecosystem

Key enhancements across the internet ecosystem were also showcased:

Minicard: A flexible on-device capability that boosts app conversion, helping users more easily install apps.

Global Opportunities for Indian Developers: Indian app and game developers can scale their apps globally through the Xiaomi's large user base.

OEM Native Advertising Framework: Providing on-device placements and cross-device reach for context-rich brand interactions.

Xiaomi ADS Platform: An all-in-one advertising solution with a proprietary ROAS algorithm to optimise campaign performance.

"With AI enhancing user experiences, we are working to bridge hardware and software, driving an open and sustainable ecosystem," Trivedi added.

PatchWall strengthens CTV monetisation

Xiaomi India's PatchWall platform continues to drive content discovery and targeted advertising across its Connected TV (CTV) ecosystem. Major sporting events like the IPL and Asia Cup further boosted viewership.

"Our ecosystem integrates smart ad solutions across PatchWall and Xiaomi TV+," said Trivedi. "Through innovative content distribution and monetization strategies, we enable developers, brands, and advertisers to thrive in India's fast-growing digital landscape".

