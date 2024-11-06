Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 14 series India launch

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Redmi new smartphones

Xiaomi has announced the launch of two new Redmi devices in India, namely the Redmi A4 and the Redmi Note 14 Series. According to the information provided, the Redmi A4 is set to be released in the Indian market in November and will be the first device to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor. The design of the device was showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in October.

Following this launch, Xiaomi plans to introduce the Redmi Note 14 series in December 2024. This marks the first instance since the pandemic that the company is launching two Note series devices within the same year. Historically, Xiaomi had released two generations of the Note series six months apart, but this schedule was modified due to the impact of COVID-19. The Redmi Note 13 series was launched in India in June, and the upcoming series will follow in December.

Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi’s Chief Marketing Officer for India, noted that the company had shifted to an annual release cycle after 2022, but will now revert to a dual-launch approach due to improved efficiency and manufacturing alignment.

Redmi Note 14 series specifications

The Redmi Note 14 series is expected to feature an updated camera design and upgraded chipsets, including a rumoured 200MP sensor in certain models. Additionally, it is anticipated to have larger batteries and faster charging capabilities. Although Xiaomi has not provided specific pricing information for the Indian market, the series is expected to aim at various mid-range segments, with prices ranging from under Rs 20,000 to potentially exceeding Rs 30,000.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has reached a remarkable milestone by overtaking the American tech giant Apple. In August, the Chinese company secured the second position in global smartphone sales, while Apple has now fallen to third place. Meanwhile, the South Korean company Samsung continues to hold the title of the world's leading smartphone vendor.

