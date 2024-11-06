Samsung Galaxy S25 Series design revealed through leaked case images

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 Series (representational image)

Samsung is preparing to unveil its next-generation flagship devices, the Galaxy S25 Series. While the company has yet to officially confirm these models, leaks have begun surfacing online. Recently, tipster Roland Quandt shared images of protective cases for all S25 Series variants, revealing a notable design shift. Here’s a summary of what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series design

The images show that the Galaxy S25 Ultra case accommodates a sizable space for four camera sensors, while both the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ maintain a more traditional triple-lens arrangement. The cases indicate a consistent design across the series, with standard button placements—power and volume cutouts located on the left side.

Notably, the cases feature the usual power and volume cutouts but lack any dedicated buttons like those seen in the iPhone 16 series or the OPPO Find X8 Pro.

On the front, earlier images of screen protectors suggest that all three models will sport slimmer bezels. Leaked renders indicate that each model, including the Ultra, will showcase flat displays, contributing to a sleek and unified appearance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series specifications

In terms of performance, the European version of the Galaxy S25+ recently appeared on Geekbench, equipped with the Exynos 2500 chipset, which recorded lower scores compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite expected in the S25 Ultra. This top-tier model is likely to feature Qualcomm’s flagship chip, while details regarding the processors in the other models remain unclear.

For the Ultra model, its Geekbench scores are in line with other flagship devices utilising the new chip, such as the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13. This could indicate an improved cooling system aimed at delivering more stable performance in Samsung’s upcoming Ultra flagship.

Meanwhile, Samsung is set to re-enter the extended reality (XR) or mixed reality (MR) market following a decade-long absence. The company indicated in its Q3 financial report that a new XR device is expected to be revealed in 2025.

ALSO READ: Vi shocks Jio and Airtel by reintroducing its Rs 719 recharge plan with a twist