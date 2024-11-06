Vi shocks Jio and Airtel by reintroducing its Rs 719 recharge plan with a twist

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea new recharge plan

Recently, all major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi, raised their mobile tariff plans by an average of up to 15 percent. As part of this price revision, operators discontinued some existing plans and made adjustments to the benefits of other plans. Vodafone Idea had a prepaid plan priced at Rs 719, which increased to Rs 859 following the recent changes. However, the company has now reintroduced a new recharge plan available for Rs 719. Here are the key details about this plan:

Vi Rs 719 Recharge Plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 719 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling and 1GB of daily data, with the speed reduced to 64 Kbps after reaching the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data limit. Previously, the Rs 719 plan provided 84 days of service validity, 1.5GB of daily data, and unlimited calling, along with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

It is important to note that the Rs 719 plan no longer includes the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. In contrast, the Rs 859 plan provides an additional 12 days of validity, a higher daily data allowance, and includes the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. The Rs 140 price difference between the two plans reflects the additional services and validity offered by the Rs 859 plan.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is set to launch its 5G service, joining Jio and Airtel, which have already deployed their 5G networks across much of the country. After testing its 5G technology for the past couple of years, Vodafone Idea is now prepared for an official rollout. Reports indicate that the launch is scheduled for March next year, commencing in 17 key regions, including major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

Jagbir Singh, the Chief Technology Officer, acknowledged that they are slightly behind in launching 5G but assured that the service will initially be available in Delhi and Mumbai, followed by other major cities.

