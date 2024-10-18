Vodafone Idea 5G services launch soon, starting with 17 prominent Indian cities

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea is preparing to launch its 5G service, following in the footsteps of Jio and Airtel, which have already rolled out their own 5G networks across most of the country. Although Vodafone Idea has been testing its 5G technology for the past couple of years, it’s now ready to officially launch the service. According to reports, Vodafone Idea plans to introduce its 5G service in March next year, starting in 17 key regions, including major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The company is also aiming to ensure that 90 percent of the country's population has 4G coverage by June of next year.

Jagbir Singh, the Chief Technology Officer, acknowledged that they are a bit behind in launching 5G but assured that the service will first be available in Delhi and Mumbai, followed by other major cities.

One of the main reasons for the delay in launching its 5G service has been the company's significant debt. However, Vodafone Idea has recently secured a financial boost of Rs 24,000 crores, which will help them upgrade their network and improve user experience. Alongside the rollout of 5G, the company is also working on enhancing its 4G coverage.

Currently, Vodafone Idea has a total of around 150,000 network sites, with work already completed on about one-third of them. The company is prioritising the use of specific frequency bands to ensure better service coverage for its users. With these efforts underway, Vodafone Idea is looking to catch up in the rapidly changing telecommunications landscape.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has emphasised that Jio continues to lead the market based on its latest report. It noted that the number of Jio's 5G users has grown significantly, rising from 130 million to over 147 million.

This increase comes even as mobile phone prices went up in July. Jio's growth has allowed it to strengthen its position in India's telecommunications industry.

