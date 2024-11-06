WhatsApp's new feature enables users easily identify manipulated media

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp new feature

WhatsApp is used by billions of users around the world. Apart from messages, WhatsApp allows its users to share media with their contacts. However, with the advent of generative AI spreading fake news via photos and video has become a menace for all social media platforms. However, WhatsApp is now testing a new feature that will allow a reverse image lookup feature for images in chats. This feature will help users identify manipulated media.

With the latest update to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.13 (as reported by feature tracker WABetaInfo), beta testers can now access a new feature in the media viewer that appears when an image is opened within a chat. This new functionality allows for a reverse image search, after obtaining user confirmation to upload the image.

How to use this feature

To use the feature, users must first install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android. They can then open a chat, select an image, tap on the three-dot menu at the top of the screen, and choose "Search on web" followed by "Search."

This new image lookup tool is a robust resource for quickly identifying the source of an image. With just a few taps, users can find identical or similar images available online or verify if they have received modified or altered images—common tactics used to spread misinformation.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has clarified that it does not access images before, during, or after they are sent to Google for processing. Currently, the reverse image lookup feature is available to select beta testers, and it is anticipated to be rolled out to all users in the future.

Meanwhile, in a notable advancement regarding regulatory compliance, WhatsApp has recently imposed a ban on over 8.5 million accounts belonging to Indian users during the month of September. This action, carried out by Meta's instant messaging platform, has been detailed in the company's monthly compliance report, submitted in accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

