Xiaomi 17 Ultra spotted online, could feature satellite connectivity Ahead of its launch, the full specifications of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra have been revealed. This premium phone, expected to launch in China next month, will boast several powerful features, including satellite connectivity.

New Delhi:

Xiaomi is preparing to launch another powerful addition to the Xiaomi 17 series: the Ultra model. This flagship phone may feature satellite connectivity and, like the Pro model in this series, it is also expected to include a dual display. The Ultra model was recently spotted on a certification site, which revealed several details about its potential features.

Will satellite connectivity be available?

A Chinese tipster shared information about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra on the social media platform Weibo. The post revealed that the phone is listed with the model number 25128PNA1C. According to this listing, the phone will be capable of offering calls even without a traditional network connection. Satellite connectivity is expected to be provided for messaging via Tiantong and BeiDou services.

It is highly likely that only the Chinese variant will include these satellite features, while the global variant may be launched without this capability.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra expected features

Previous leaks regarding the Xiaomi 17 Ultra have also suggested it will feature satellite connectivity. In terms of optics, the phone is expected to feature a powerful quad-camera setup on the back.

Main Camera: A 200MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation).

Secondary Cameras: Three additional 50MP cameras, including an ultra-wide, a telephoto lens, and a periscope camera.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The overall look and design are anticipated to be similar to other phones in this series, and its other features are likely to mirror those of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which was launched in China last month.

Key expected specifications include:

Display: A large 6.9-inch AMOLED display.

Memory and Storage: Support for up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Battery and Charging: A substantial 7,000mAh battery with support for both 120W wired and wireless charging.

