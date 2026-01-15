Encounter breaks out between Delhi Police and Lawrence Bishnoi gang, two arrested Delhi Police said a late-night encounter was reported between the North District Anti-Narcotics Team and a group of criminals, resulting in the arrest of two sharpshooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

New Delhi:

An encounter broke out between Delhi Police and shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Wednesday night. Both shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were apprehended by the police after the encounter. One of the shooters sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The other shooter is a minor. Both shooters are accused of being involved in shootings in the Paschim Vihar and Vinod Nagar areas of Delhi.

Here's what Delhi Police said on encounter

Delhi Police said a late-night encounter was reported between the North District Anti-Narcotics Team and a group of criminals, resulting in the arrest of two sharpshooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“The accused were involved in recent firing incidents in Paschim Vihar and West Vinod Nagar. During the encounter, shots were exchanged from both sides, leaving one criminal injured with a gunshot wound to the leg. A police constable was also hit, but his bulletproof vest prevented any injury. Acting on a tip-off, the police had set up a trap at Hiranaki Mod. Two pistols, live cartridges, and a scooter were recovered from the accused. The arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak and a minor,” Delhi Police said.

Shooters open fire at a gym in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar

On Monday, shooters opened fire at a gym in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar and outside a businessman's house in east Delhi's West Vinod Nagar. The shootings happened in a span of an hour and were allegedly carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In the incident, two motorcycle-borne men fired twice in the air outside RK Fitness on Outer Ring Road in Paschim Vihar around 11pm on Monday.

Police say no one was injured in the firing

Police stated that no one was injured in the firing. However, a social media post, purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the shooting and Randeep Malik claimed he carried out the firing along with Anil Pandit, who is allegedly based in the United States.

The social media post directly named the gym and its owner, Rohit Khatri, and issued explicit threats, warning that if calls continued to be ignored, he could meet a fate similar to gangster-turned-businessman Nadir Shah, who was gunned down outside a gym in Greater Kailash-I in Sept 2024.

the gang also listed several gangs, including Jitender Gogi, Hashim Baba and Kala Rana, asserting allegiance to Lawrence Bishnoi.