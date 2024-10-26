Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro set to launch on October 29: Price, specs, and what to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Xiaomi

Xiaomi is said to be gearing up to launch its flagship Xiaomi 15 series in China on October 29. The company has unleashed two highly anticipated smartphones- the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. With substantial upgrades and new features, the Xiaomi 15 series is expected to impress tech enthusiasts. Here’s everything we know so far.

Xiaomi 15 series: India price and launch timeline

The Xiaomi 15 is said to arrive in India at a higher price point than its predecessor, with a potential increase of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 over the Xiaomi 14 series.

To give some context, the Xiaomi 14 was launched at Rs 69,999 in India, meaning the Xiaomi 15 could be priced between Rs 75,000 and Rs 80,000.

As for the India release, Xiaomi is likely to follow a similar launch pattern as last year, with the Indian debut happening around March 2025. However, like in previous years, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra may not launch in India immediately.

Design and display

Xiaomi's Global VP recently shared images of the Xiaomi 15, revealing that the phone retains a design similar to its predecessor, with a square camera module, flat display, and thin bezels. A new powder blue colour variant has also been confirmed.

The Xiaomi 15 is expected to sport a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, possibly featuring LTPO technology for enhanced power efficiency. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Pro may offer a 6.78-inch quad-curved 2K AMOLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate, supporting Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut for a superior viewing experience.

Performance

Both Xiaomi 15 models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on TSMC's 3nm process. This new processor promises significant performance boosts, including a 45 per cent faster Adreno GPU, enhancing gaming and graphics performance.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro might offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, while the standard Xiaomi 15 will likely start with 12GB of RAM.

Camera

Photography is set to be a key focus for the Xiaomi 15 series, with the Xiaomi 15 Pro expected to feature a 50MP Light Fusion 900 series primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and macro capabilities, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The standard Xiaomi 15 may come with a 50MP OV50H main camera, a 3.2x optical zoom telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide sensor. Both devices will likely house a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Battery and charging

The Xiaomi 15 is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 Pro could offer a larger 6,000mAh battery for extended usage. Both phones are likely to feature an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and will run on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

