Saturday, October 26, 2024
     
Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro set to launch on October 29: Price, specs, and what to expect?

Xiaomi is set to unveil its highly anticipated flagship Xiaomi 15 series in China on October 29th. This series comprises two powerhouses, the Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Pro, both promising significant upgrades and innovative features.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2024 17:05 IST
Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro
Image Source : FILE Xiaomi

Xiaomi is said to be gearing up to launch its flagship Xiaomi 15 series in China on October 29. The company has unleashed two highly anticipated smartphones- the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. With substantial upgrades and new features, the Xiaomi 15 series is expected to impress tech enthusiasts. Here’s everything we know so far.

Xiaomi 15 series: India price and launch timeline

  • The Xiaomi 15 is said to arrive in India at a higher price point than its predecessor, with a potential increase of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 over the Xiaomi 14 series.
  • To give some context, the Xiaomi 14 was launched at Rs 69,999 in India, meaning the Xiaomi 15 could be priced between Rs 75,000 and Rs 80,000.
  • As for the India release, Xiaomi is likely to follow a similar launch pattern as last year, with the Indian debut happening around March 2025. However, like in previous years, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra may not launch in India immediately.

Design and display

Xiaomi's Global VP recently shared images of the Xiaomi 15, revealing that the phone retains a design similar to its predecessor, with a square camera module, flat display, and thin bezels. A new powder blue colour variant has also been confirmed.

The Xiaomi 15 is expected to sport a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, possibly featuring LTPO technology for enhanced power efficiency. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Pro may offer a 6.78-inch quad-curved 2K AMOLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate, supporting Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut for a superior viewing experience.

Performance

Both Xiaomi 15 models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on TSMC's 3nm process. This new processor promises significant performance boosts, including a 45 per cent faster Adreno GPU, enhancing gaming and graphics performance.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro might offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, while the standard Xiaomi 15 will likely start with 12GB of RAM.

Camera

Photography is set to be a key focus for the Xiaomi 15 series, with the Xiaomi 15 Pro expected to feature a 50MP Light Fusion 900 series primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and macro capabilities, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The standard Xiaomi 15 may come with a 50MP OV50H main camera, a 3.2x optical zoom telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide sensor. Both devices will likely house a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Xiaomi organises 'Mobile Service Camps' to mark its 10 years in India

Redmi 13 5G price leaked ahead of its launch: Details here

Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Pad SE 4G to arrive in India on July 29: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi Mix Flip expected to launch by August at lower price tag and exciting features

Xiaomi ends software, security updates for dozens of smartphones including those from Redmi, Poco

Xiaomi, Poco, Redmi users won't get relief from UI ads soon: Here's why

Xiaomi expected to launch a Tri-Fold smartphone at MWC 2025: What to expect?

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV series launched with 4K displays and Google TV: Details

How to remove ads on Xiaomi phones? An easy guide

Xiaomi, Redmi offer limited-time battery replacement discounts

Xiaomi 14 Civi available with Rs 4,500 discount: Here's where to buy

Xiaomi 14T series to feature Google Circle to Search: Expected AI-powered features and more

Xiaomi significantly outperformed Apple in this area

Redmi Watch 5 Lite launched in India with GPS and 18-day battery life: Details

Xiaomi Pad 7 series set to launch with larger display and Snapdragon processors: Leaks revealed

Battery and charging

The Xiaomi 15 is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 Pro could offer a larger 6,000mAh battery for extended usage. Both phones are likely to feature an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and will run on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp update fixes camera effects crash in latest Android beta

ALSO READ: Indian YouTube Creators can earn by tagging Flipkart and Myntra products in videos: Know-how

