Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G smartphone launched in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999

Xiaomi India, a smartphone and smart TV brand has launched the ‘11T Pro 5G’ smartphone in the Indian market. The new handset will be available across various eCommerce portals like- the official Mi website, Amazon India, Mi Homes and across multiple retail stores. The new handset will be available at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for 8GB+128GB variant, Rs 41,999 for 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 43,999 for 12GB+256GB.

The new addition in the T series portfolio, with Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 888 5G processor and has a 6.67-inch AMOLED flat display with 2400 × 1080 FHD+ resolution and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the handset comes with a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology which enables the smartphone to get completely charged in 17 minutes, claimed Xiaomi. Designed to retain up to 80% battery capacity even after 800 charge or discharge cycles, the company further claims that the handset could be charged under extreme weather conditions like -10° Celsius at up to 12W charging speed.

For sound, the device comes with Dolby Vision + Atmos and sound by Harman Kardon. On the battery front, the handset supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge.

The triple rear camera-enabled 11T Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 108-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel Tele-Macro camera. At the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera.



Dr. Vivek Kumar, Lead - Xiaomi Smartphones of Xiaomi India, said, “At Xiaomi, we have always aspired to bring breakthrough technology, premium design and superior performance to our users. We are extremely humbled by the reception that we have received from our consumers across India for the flagship devices that we launched in 2021 and it has helped us become the fastest-growing brand in the premium segment. Based on the constant feedback from our users, we continuously fine-tune our offerings to meet the ever-evolving needs of the customers and we hope our newest launch Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G exceeds the customer expectations.



He further added, “With the launch of Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, we are introducing compelling functionalities and an unparalleled experience. Crafted for the free-spirited to enjoy life on the go, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G packs a performance punch with a pro-grade 108MP camera setup, stunning 6.67’’ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flat display and dual speakers with SOUND BY Harman Kardon. We are confident that the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will deliver the best flagship experience and will inspire creativity among smartphone users.”

Users can avail of cashback offers on their purchases- like of up to Rs 5000 while using a Citi bank credit card and exchange discount of up to Rs 15000.