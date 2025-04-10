Xbox Games Showcase 2025 set for June 8: New games, The Outer Worlds 2 Spotlight and surprise reveals expected Microsoft has set the stage for its Xbox Games Showcase 2025, going live on June 8. Streaming across major platforms, the event promises fresh reveals, game updates, and a special deep dive into The Outer Worlds 2, hinting at what’s next for Xbox fans in the second half of the year.

Microsoft has officially announced the date for its highly anticipated Xbox Games Showcase 2025. The event will stream live on June 8 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM UK time across platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. While the showcase may not feature a massive lineup like past years, it’s still expected to deliver a solid batch of updates, reveals, and surprises for Xbox fans worldwide.

What’s confirmed: The Outer Worlds 2 Spotlight

Immediately after the main showcase, Microsoft will air a dedicated Direct for The Outer Worlds 2, one of its major upcoming titles from Obsidian Entertainment. While it may not have the same hype as Starfield or Call of Duty in past years, this focused spotlight suggests Microsoft sees it as a key release for the second half of 2025.

What about other major titles?

So far, several big-name Xbox exclusives such as Fable, State of Decay 3, Perfect Dark, Everwild, and Gears of War: E-Day are still without release dates. With Fable already pushed to 2026, it’s unlikely that many of these will launch in 2025.

These games may still get trailer updates or teasers during the showcase, but the absence of a dedicated spotlight implies they won't be playable this year.

Rumors and possible surprises

Despite a potentially quieter lineup, fans can still expect some surprise reveals. Rumors continue to swirl about:

A remastered Gears of War collection, long speculated to be in the works

An official reveal of the Xbox handheld console, which has been in development

A possible appearance of Hollow Knight: Silksong, though it briefly showed up during a Nintendo Direct earlier

A packed week for gaming news

The Xbox Games Showcase is part of a busy gaming news week, beginning with Nintendo’s Switch 2 announcement on June 5, followed by Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 6. While E3 is no longer around, these digital showcases are filling the void and continuing the summer tradition of major gaming reveals.

No live fan event this year

Unlike previous years, Microsoft has confirmed that this year’s showcase will be fully digital. “We will not have a theatre experience for fans and media this year,” said the company, according to journalist Tom Warren.