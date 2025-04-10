WhatsApp rolls out exciting new features for Chats, Calls and Channels: Here’s what’s new Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new wave of features designed to make chatting, calling, and channel management more seamless than ever. From smarter group notifications and real-time indicators to improved call quality and handy admin tools.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced a fresh batch of updates aimed at enhancing the overall user experience across group chats, one-on-one conversations, calls, and channels. These features are designed to improve real-time communication, simplify interactions, and give users more control over their messaging. Here's a detailed look at what’s new on the platform.

Group and individual chats get smarter

Live online indicator: Group chats now show a real-time 'Online' counter displaying how many members are currently active, making it easier to start spontaneous conversations.

Smart notifications: A new ‘Notify for’ Highlights setting lets users receive alerts only when saved contacts reply, mention, or message them in a group. Event creation in chats: Users can now create and manage events even in one-on-one chats. Features include RSVP options like ‘maybe’, adding a plus-one, setting an end time, and pinning events in the chat. Tappable emoji reactions: Expressive replies just got quicker—users can now tap on an existing emoji to instantly react. Document scanning on iPhone: iOS users can now scan, crop, and send documents directly from within WhatsApp. Set WhatsApp as the default app on iPhone: iPhone users can configure WhatsApp as their default messaging and calling app via system settings.

Call features: Better quality and more controls

Pinch-to-zoom support: Users can now zoom in during video calls for a better view. Quick add participants: A new shortcut allows users to add more people to an ongoing call directly from the chat window. Improved call quality: WhatsApp has optimized bandwidth detection and routing for fewer dropped calls and faster upgrades to HD video.

Channel upgrades for admins

Quick voice transcripts: Voice messages now come with automatic transcripts, making it easier to read updates when listening isn’t possible. QR Code sharing: Admins can now generate a unique QR code linked to their channel, perfect for quick sharing and growing the audience. Faster updates: New tools allow admins to push quick updates to followers more efficiently.

With these updates, WhatsApp continues to evolve as a comprehensive communication tool that prioritizes both user convenience and performance.