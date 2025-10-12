xAI to launch AI-powered video game by 2026, aiming to merge real and virtual worlds Elon Musk’s xAI is developing an AI-generated video game based on world models, with help from former Nvidia experts. Expected by 2026, the project aims to blend gaming, robotics, and real-world physics, potentially redefining AI’s future applications.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is venturing into an ambitious new frontier — creating an AI-generated video game powered by “world models.” These next-gen AI systems aim to understand and interact with the physical world, far beyond traditional text or image-based AI. This project places xAI in direct competition with Meta and Google, both developing AI capable of learning from and simulating the real world.

xAI’s leap into world models

According to a Financial Times report, xAI has been hiring top researchers from Nvidia to accelerate its world-model development. These systems learn from video footage and robotic data to understand real-world physics- including motion, light and cause-and-effect relationships, helping AI comprehend how the world actually works.

Unlike traditional large language models such as ChatGPT or Musk’s own Grok, world models go beyond predicting text or pixels. They enable AI to grasp physical dynamics- for instance, how objects move or how robots navigate spaces- creating the foundation for more advanced simulations and robotics.

AI-generated game expected by 2026

Insiders told the FT that xAI is developing world models that will initially be used for gaming applications, allowing AI to generate immersive 3D environments. The same technology could later power robots and virtual simulations. To achieve this, xAI has brought in former Nvidia researchers Zeeshan Patel and Ethan He, both specialists in realistic digital modelling.

Musk confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that xAI plans to release “a great AI-generated game” before the end of next year (2026). The company also rolled out a new image and video generation model with “massive upgrades,” offering it free to users.

xAI is now hiring aggressively for its “omni team,” which focuses on AI experiences in images, video, and audio. Salaries range from USD 180,000 to USD 440,000, with openings like “video games tutor” to train Grok in game design.

Challenges and the future of world models

Experts believe world models could have trillion-dollar potential, unlocking innovations in robotics, automation, and autonomous vehicles. However, building such systems demands vast data, computing resources, and precise modelling- challenges that even leading AI labs are still grappling with.

Despite scepticism from gaming veterans, Musk’s xAI continues to push boundaries, merging AI, physics, and creativity. If successful, it could redefine how humans and machines experience both virtual and real worlds.