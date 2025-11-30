X Premium subscription available for just Rs 89; this special offer ends in 2 days X has launched a special anniversary promotion, making its premium subscription available to Indian users for a limited price of only Rs 89.

New Delhi:

A premium subscription to Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is currently available for just Rs 89. Musk's company is offering this special price to celebrate its third anniversary. This promotional offer is being extended exclusively to Indian users for a limited time. The company has clarified that the offer is valid only for a limited period and will end on December 2, 2025.

Eligibility and standard pricing

This special offer has been introduced specifically for new users—those who have never previously subscribed to an X premium plan.

Plan Standard Monthly Price (India) Promotional Price Premium Subscription (Mobile) Rs 470 Rs 89 (First Month Only) Premium Subscription (PC/Web) Rs 427 Rs 89 (First Month Only) Premium Plus Rs 890 N/A

X stated in its promotional message that while the premium subscription is offered for Rs 89, this price is valid only for the first month. Starting in the second month, users will automatically be charged the standard fee for the premium subscription. The company has clarified that this promotion is an anniversary offer marking the completion of three years.

How to avail the Rs 89 offer

Users wishing to subscribe to X's premium plan for Rs 89 can follow these steps:

Log in to your X account on the website or the mobile app.

Go to your profile icon.

Click or tap the Premium button in the sidebar.

Proceed to make the payment using a credit card, debit card, or UPI.

This process allows new users to subscribe to X's premium subscription for just Rs 89 for the initial month.

Benefits of X Premium

X Premium users enjoy several advantages on the platform:

Edit Posts: The option to edit posts (Tweets) after they have been published.

Analytics: Access to a post dashboard that provides detailed analytics, showing when and how many impressions their posts have received.

Priority Visibility: Posts from premium subscribers are given priority ranking on the platform, which can rapidly increase a user's follower count.

Monetisation Potential: Increased visibility can allow users to monetise their X account later on.

