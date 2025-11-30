iPhone Air gets massive price drop: Find out where to get this model at its cheapest rate The price of Apple's thinnest phone has suddenly dropped, featuring a significant price cut of Rs 13,000. This device is equipped with powerful features, including a 48MP camera.

New Delhi:

The price of Apple's slimmest phone launched this year, the iPhone Air, has been significantly reduced. Unveiled in September across both India and the global market, the iPhone Air is Apple's slimmest and lightest iPhone to date. It was initially introduced with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. Following the price cut, the device is now available for thousands of rupees less. Notably, all iPhones launched this year by Apple feature a starting storage option of 256GB.

iPhone Air discount

This exceptionally slim iPhone is available for a reduced price in the ongoing Black Friday sale at Reliance Digital:

Model Variant Original Price New Sale Price Discount Offered 256GB (Base Model) Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,09,900 Rs 10,000 512GB Rs 1,39,900 Rs 1,28,900 Rs 11,000 Top-of-the-line (1TB) Rs 1,59,900 Rs 1,46,900 Rs 13,000

Additionally, customers can avail themselves of extra bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and exchange discounts upon purchase.

iPhone Air feature

The iPhone Air is available in four colours: Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue, and Space Black.

The company claims this is the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring a mere 5.6mm thick. The phone uses a Ceramic Shield body, enhancing its robustness.

Display: It features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits.

Performance: Like the iPhone 17 Pro launched this year, it is powered by the latest A19 Pro Bionic chipset and offers powerful features, including Apple Intelligence.

Cameras: The rear camera system features a 48MP Fusion main camera that supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 18MP Center Stage camera.

Battery: Apple claims the device features a large battery, ensuring the phone will last a full day on a single charge.

