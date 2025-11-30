Govt new rules: WhatsApp, Telegram users cannot use apps without active SIM; Web logout every 6 hours The government has framed new rules to curb cyber fraud, requiring continuous SIM linkage and regular web version logout for messaging apps.

New Delhi:

The Centre has issued new directions ensuring that app-based communication services, such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others, remain continuously linked to a user's active SIM card. This directive will impact how users access services from messaging apps including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, and Josh in India.

Key requirements and rationale

The central government's latest directive means these messaging services will only function if the active SIM card associated with the registered number is present in the user's device.

Issuing the order on November 28, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) stated that it had noticed that some app-based communication services allow users to consume services without the underlying SIM being present in the device where the app is running.

"...and this feature is posing a challenge to telecom cyber security as it is being misused from outside the country to commit cyber-frauds," the department noted.

The DoT asserted that these directions are necessary to prevent the misuse of telecommunication identifiers and to "safeguard the integrity and security of the telecom ecosystem".

Compliance details and timeline

Continuous SIM Linkage: Within 90 days of the instructions' issuance, all "Telecommunication Identifier User Entities" (TIUEs) providing app-based communication services must ensure that the service is continuously linked to the active SIM card installed in the device. This makes it impossible to use the app without the specific, active SIM.

Web version logout: Also within 90 days, any web version of a mobile app must automatically log users out at least once every six hours. Users must then sign in again by re-linking the device, typically using a QR code.

The DoT has asked all players providing app-based communication services in India to submit compliance reports to the department within 120 days from the date the directions were issued.

The directions come into force immediately and will remain in effect until amended or withdrawn by the DoT. The department warned that failure to comply with these norms will attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, and other applicable laws.

ALSO READ: Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 30, 2025: Gamers will get many cool items for free