Will the new 'hashtags' feature on Threads improve the user engagement?

Threads, a new app which has been built by the Instagram team, for sharing instant text and joint public conversations is reportedly working on a new X (formerly known as Twitter) feature called ‘hashtags’. As per the reports, the new feature has started testing the feature with selected users.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and Founder of Meta has announced that Threads will start testing the ability to tag the topics on Threads for different to categorise posts by interest or theme.

He further posted, “Testing a way to categorise your posts with a tag. Starting in Australia with more countries coming soon.”

Threads users will now be able to use the “#” symbol. But tags will be able to appear as the clickable blue links.

The new feature will be available in Australia, and will enter more countries soon- and will be testing the tags soon (the timeline unspecified).

How will the new hashtags feature work?

As per the information, once we start to type, various tags will start helping the user to autocomplete the tag or else one can create a new tag as per the choice.

Once the tag has been chosen, the user can publish your post, and anyone can click on the tag and this is how you can see the other related posts on the same topic.

It was on Tuesday when Meta made an announcement that Instagram Threads users will now be able to delete their profiles separately without having to delete their Instagram accounts.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has further said that on the basis of the feedback from the community, Threads will enable users to turn off the automatic sharing of their posts to other apps, including Facebook and Instagram.

On a Thread post, Mosseri said, “We’re rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account.”

What if the user does not want to delete the account?

If you do not want to permanently delete your Threads profile, you can simply deactivate it.

The platform has recently added a new feature which will make it easy for people to see Threads posts directly on Instagram and Facebook, to help the audience and grow your reach.

Mark Zuckerberg stated that Threads now has more than 100 million monthly active users.

