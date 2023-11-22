Why is YouTube running slow and how to fix it?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube

YouTube, a video platform from Google has recently stated that viewers with ad-blockers have been installed which might experience "suboptimal viewing". The delay in buffering of the video is a common concern which has been flagged by a number of users and no matter what browser they are using, the video is loading slowly.

The news got into the limelight when a number of Reddit users and other online forums complained they were experiencing a delay of five seconds while loading a video on Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox. But Android Authority reported that the same concerning issue was not appearing on the Chrome browser.

Witnessing a number of scaling complaints, YouTube clarified that the platform's ad blocker detection does not target any specific browsers, and the delay in video loading has been reported across all the browser users. The issue was experienced after users with ad blockers continued to have a substandard viewing experience.

What is the solution to the concerning issue?

The company has suggested that free YouTube users upgrade to a Premium subscription which will make their video viewing experience ad-free and delay-free.

Allow ads on YouTube

YouTube’s spokesperson was quoted saying, "To support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favourite content on YouTube, we’ve launched an effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience. Users who have ad blockers installed may experience suboptimal viewing, regardless of the browser they are using.”

YouTube cracking down ad blockers

The company started to flag the usage of ad blockers earlier this year (2023), but it officially announced the concern by blocking people from watching videos, unless they allow the ads on the platform and disable the Adblocker extensions, add-ons, and applications.

Earlier, YouTube witnessed a number of uninstallations across the world when they officially announced their new rule against the ad blockers. A number of ad-blocking companies reported that thousands of users have been uninstalling their platform after the video-sharing platform began showing warnings to the users who were trying to watch videos on its website with ad blockers enabled.

