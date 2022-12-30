Why is Samsung working on improving the camera sensors?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung

Samsung is reportedly planning on bringing major improvements to its next-generation ISOCELL camera sensors of their devices. The plan got into the picture when the company especially came in terms of the video quality lately. The multi-frame and multi-exposure processing improve still images by taking at least two frames, low exposure and high exposure, and merging them for better dynamic range, reports SamMobile.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch in January: Know more

Image Source : SAMSUNGSamsung Camera Sensor

However, it is difficult to make good videos since the camera needs to take at least 60 frames for a 30fps video. The tech giant has been planning to enhance the video quality by improving the light sensitivity, dynamic range, luminance range and depth sensing.

ALSO READ: CES 2023: Samsung to unveil new refrigerator with a larger screen

It has developed a high-refractive nano-structure for the optical wall between the colour filters of pixels and is calling it Nano-Photonics Color Routing which will come to ISOCELL cameras in 2024. Moreover, the company is building an in-sensor, single-exposure high dynamic range (HDR) technology which will improve the dynamic range of videos. Samsung is also planning to enhance the quality of portrait videos by using iToF (Indirect Time of Flight) depth sensors that will have an integrated image signal processor (ISP), the report said.

Latest Technology News