Who will get access of BSNL’s Satellite-to-Device service? All details here

BSNL, the government-owned telecom operator has launched India’s first direct-to-device satellite connectivity service in the country in collaboration with Viasat, a California-based communications technology company. Both companies have promised to provide uninterrupted connectivity for users in even the remotest corners of the country. But still, many of our readers are unclear about the new service and how will it benefit the users.

So here is everything you need to know about the satellite-to-device service.

What is BSNL’s Satellite-to-Device service?

The new satellite connectivity service aims to eliminate communication blackouts in remote and isolated areas of the country. Users who are trekking through the Spiti Valley or living in remote villages of Rajasthan could stay connected with the new satellite service.

BSNL further stated that it will let emergency calls, SOS messaging and even UPI payments in areas where the cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is less.

However, it remains unclear whether the service will support regular voice calls and SMS beyond emergency scenarios.

How will the new service work?

The service uses non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity to offer two-way communication through geostationary satellites located 36,000 km away. At the IMC 2024 demonstration, the companies will showcase successful message transmission and reception via L-band satellites.

The service does not require users to rely on conventional cellular networks, making it an excellent option for emergencies or locations where traditional infrastructure is unavailable.

Testing and launch timeline in India

Trials for the direct-to-device satellite connectivity have already started in October 2024. The service will soon (in a month) be launched by BSNL, which will showcase India’s advancements in satellite communication technology.

Who will get the access and what will be the pricing?

Although the new satellite-to-device service claims to deliver groundbreaking connectivity to remote area users, further details are yet to be revealed by the company.

BSNL has yet to specify if the satellite connectivity will be bundled into existing plans or require separate subscriptions.

Also, clearer guidelines on the compatibility and pricing of the device are awaited.

A milestone in Indian telecom

With this launch, BSNL positions itself as a pioneer in satellite-to-device communication in India. The service holds significant potential for bridging connectivity gaps and enhancing communication in rural and remote regions, marking a transformative step for India’s telecom sector.

