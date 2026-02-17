Whirlpool introduces 3D Cool Pro+ Split AC series in India: Price, availability and more

New Delhi:

Whirlpool, one of the oldest and most popular home appliance brands in the world, has launched its new range of split air conditioners in the Indian market. Named as the 3D Cool Pro+ AC 2026 series, the new cooling machine comes with 3D Cool Technology, 6th Sense Personalised Cooling Technology, a built-in air purifier and energy efficiency.

As temperatures start to rise, the company claims that its latest AC lineup will be able to cool the entire mid-sized room within 60 seconds.

Price, variants and availability

The new AC series is available in three capacities -

1 ton

1.5 ton

2 ton

3 ton

All models come with a new 5-star energy rating, which means that the machine is really strong and it has been designed for Indian weather conditions. The new Whirlpool Split AC series starts at Rs 29,600. Customers can purchase the AC through both online and offline retail channels across India.

3D Cool Technology: What makes it special?

The main highlight of the new series is Whirlpool’s 3D Cool Technology, the air purifier to cleanse the ambience of the room. Along with that, it has been designed to remove heat faster than usual and deliver uniform cooling across the entire room. The AC features a Turbo Chill Mode, which could bring the room temperature down to 24 degrees Celsius within a minute.

The 4-way swing ensures air reaches every corner of the room, providing fast and even cooling.

6th Sense and smart cooling features

The AC comes equipped with 6th Sense Personalised Cooling Technology, which is capable of automatically adjusting the cooling levels based on temperature and humidity conditions.

Smart sensors inside the unit monitor airflow, room temperature and humidity to optimise performance. The company claims the AC can deliver efficient cooling even when the outside temperature reaches 56 degrees Celsius.

Built-in air purifier and energy efficiency

The 3D Cool Pro+ series further features an in-built air purifier, which is a must-have in times when the pollution is at its peak. This AC will certainly help you to clean the breathing air, with energy-efficient operation. Also, this AC has been designed to reduce electricity consumption – fit for the Indian market.

Other key features include: