Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp will finally let you transfer your chat history from Android to iPhone: Learn How

Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta has finally announced a feature, which the users were waiting for a very long time. WhatsApp users can securely transfer chat history, videos, photos and more from any Android device to an iOS device (iPhone/iPad).

Meta stated that the beta is set to start rolling out tomorrow, and it will take a while to reach all the users.

Zuckerberg stated in one of his recent blog posts: "We are adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone to Android last year, and now adding Android to iPhone as well."

WhatsApp said that iPhone users can migrate their WhatsApp data using the 'Move to iOS' app.

By downloading the 'Move to iOS' app on their Android phone, people can use it to securely transfer the things they care about most, including contacts, messages, photos, videos, email accounts, calendars, and now WhatsApp message history from their Android phone to iPhone.

Apple at its flagship Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) 2022 last week announced several new capabilities coming to the iPhone with the release of iOS 16.

Users can personalise their Lock Screen, keep family photos in iCloud Shared Photo Library, recall sent messages, schedule mail, and discover more with Live Text and Visual Look Up.

"iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience the iPhone," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering.

Inputs from IANS